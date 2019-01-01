QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
855.1K/8.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Digatrade Financial Corp is a digital asset exchange and blockchain development services company in Canada. The company offers an easy, secure, and affordable platform to the customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Digatrade Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digatrade Financial (DIGAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digatrade Financial (OTCPK: DIGAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digatrade Financial's (DIGAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Digatrade Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Digatrade Financial (DIGAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Digatrade Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Digatrade Financial (DIGAF)?

A

The stock price for Digatrade Financial (OTCPK: DIGAF) is $0.0018 last updated Today at 6:37:04 PM.

Q

Does Digatrade Financial (DIGAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digatrade Financial.

Q

When is Digatrade Financial (OTCPK:DIGAF) reporting earnings?

A

Digatrade Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Digatrade Financial (DIGAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digatrade Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Digatrade Financial (DIGAF) operate in?

A

Digatrade Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.