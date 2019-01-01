ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BNY Mellon High Yield
(NYSE:DHF)
2.5394
0.0594[2.40%]
At close: May 27
2.45
-0.0894[-3.52%]
After Hours: 6:33PM EDT
Day High/Low2.5 - 2.54
52 Week High/Low2.33 - 3.77
Open / Close2.5 / 2.54
Float / Outstanding- / 72.7M
Vol / Avg.225.1K / 247.1K
Mkt Cap184.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.59
Div / Yield0.22/8.74%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF), Dividends

BNY Mellon High Yield issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BNY Mellon High Yield generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.41%

Annual Dividend

$0.2220

Last Dividend

May 9

Next Dividend

Jun 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BNY Mellon High Yield Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BNY Mellon High Yield ($DHF) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) shares by June 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF)?
A

The most current yield for BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) is 9.37% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.