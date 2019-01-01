BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF), Dividends

BNY Mellon High Yield issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BNY Mellon High Yield generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.
The next dividend payout for BNY Mellon High Yield ($DHF) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) shares by June 8, 2022
The next dividend for BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.02
The most current yield for BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) is 9.37% and is payable next on June 23, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.