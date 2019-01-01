QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Defentect Group Inc is a developer and provider of IP based alerting system that protects against chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats. Defentect's sensor agnostic platform can be easily integrated into any existing security system.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Defentect Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Defentect Gr (DFTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Defentect Gr (OTCPK: DFTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Defentect Gr's (DFTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Defentect Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Defentect Gr (DFTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Defentect Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Defentect Gr (DFTC)?

A

The stock price for Defentect Gr (OTCPK: DFTC) is $0.0173 last updated Today at 2:30:17 PM.

Q

Does Defentect Gr (DFTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Defentect Gr.

Q

When is Defentect Gr (OTCPK:DFTC) reporting earnings?

A

Defentect Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Defentect Gr (DFTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Defentect Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Defentect Gr (DFTC) operate in?

A

Defentect Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.