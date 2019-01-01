QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Dewmar International BMC Inc is focused on the processing, and sale of products derived from legal industrial hemp as well as manufacturing, marketing, and selling baked goods. Its brand name includes Kush Cakes.

Dewmar International BMC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dewmar International BMC (DEWM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dewmar International BMC (OTCEM: DEWM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dewmar International BMC's (DEWM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dewmar International BMC.

Q

What is the target price for Dewmar International BMC (DEWM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dewmar International BMC

Q

Current Stock Price for Dewmar International BMC (DEWM)?

A

The stock price for Dewmar International BMC (OTCEM: DEWM) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 18:10:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dewmar International BMC (DEWM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dewmar International BMC.

Q

When is Dewmar International BMC (OTCEM:DEWM) reporting earnings?

A

Dewmar International BMC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dewmar International BMC (DEWM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dewmar International BMC.

Q

What sector and industry does Dewmar International BMC (DEWM) operate in?

A

Dewmar International BMC is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.