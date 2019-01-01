QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
30K/91.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
94.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Discovery Harbour Resources Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in sourcing, exploring, and developing mineral properties. Its projects consist of Caldera property and Fortuity 89 Projects in southwestern Nevada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Discovery Harbour Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Discovery Harbour (DCHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Discovery Harbour (OTCPK: DCHRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Discovery Harbour's (DCHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Discovery Harbour.

Q

What is the target price for Discovery Harbour (DCHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Discovery Harbour

Q

Current Stock Price for Discovery Harbour (DCHRF)?

A

The stock price for Discovery Harbour (OTCPK: DCHRF) is $0.0299 last updated Today at 3:27:09 PM.

Q

Does Discovery Harbour (DCHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Discovery Harbour.

Q

When is Discovery Harbour (OTCPK:DCHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Discovery Harbour does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Discovery Harbour (DCHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Discovery Harbour.

Q

What sector and industry does Discovery Harbour (DCHRF) operate in?

A

Discovery Harbour is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.