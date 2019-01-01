QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
21K/464.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
2.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
60.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Daybreak Oil & Gas Inc is a United States-based independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It is developing its shallow oil reserves, where it owns a 3-D seismic survey under lease in Kern County, California, and Michigan. The company's operational projects include the East Slopes Project and the Michigan Basin Project.

Daybreak Oil & Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daybreak Oil & Gas (DBRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daybreak Oil & Gas (OTCPK: DBRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daybreak Oil & Gas's (DBRM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daybreak Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Daybreak Oil & Gas (DBRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daybreak Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Daybreak Oil & Gas (DBRM)?

A

The stock price for Daybreak Oil & Gas (OTCPK: DBRM) is $0.0438 last updated Today at 4:47:41 PM.

Q

Does Daybreak Oil & Gas (DBRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daybreak Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Daybreak Oil & Gas (OTCPK:DBRM) reporting earnings?

A

Daybreak Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daybreak Oil & Gas (DBRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daybreak Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Daybreak Oil & Gas (DBRM) operate in?

A

Daybreak Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.