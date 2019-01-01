DBM Global Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing construction and superior asset management solutions. It offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services that include design-assist, design-build, engineering, BIM participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, and advanced field erection. The portfolio of the companies includes Schuff Steel Company, Schuff Steel Management Company, PDC, BDS VirCon and Aitken Manufacturing.