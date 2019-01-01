|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Desert Gold Ventures (OTCQB: DAUGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Desert Gold Ventures.
There is no analysis for Desert Gold Ventures
The stock price for Desert Gold Ventures (OTCQB: DAUGF) is $0.116 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:25:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Desert Gold Ventures.
Desert Gold Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Desert Gold Ventures.
Desert Gold Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.