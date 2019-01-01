QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.15 - 0.15
Vol / Avg.
2.3K/90.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
19.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.15
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
129.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ceylon Graphite Corp is a graphite mining company. It is engaged in the exploration and production of high-grade graphite. The company owns the K1 production site and several other sites advancing towards production including M1, N1 and H1.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ceylon Graphite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ceylon Graphite (CYLYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ceylon Graphite (OTCQB: CYLYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ceylon Graphite's (CYLYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ceylon Graphite.

Q

What is the target price for Ceylon Graphite (CYLYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ceylon Graphite

Q

Current Stock Price for Ceylon Graphite (CYLYF)?

A

The stock price for Ceylon Graphite (OTCQB: CYLYF) is $0.15243 last updated Today at 3:39:45 PM.

Q

Does Ceylon Graphite (CYLYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ceylon Graphite.

Q

When is Ceylon Graphite (OTCQB:CYLYF) reporting earnings?

A

Ceylon Graphite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ceylon Graphite (CYLYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ceylon Graphite.

Q

What sector and industry does Ceylon Graphite (CYLYF) operate in?

A

Ceylon Graphite is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.