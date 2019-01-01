QQQ
Range
1.06 - 1.13
Vol / Avg.
105.7K/247.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 2.13
Mkt Cap
155.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.12
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
143.1M
Outstanding
Cypress Development Corp is a Canadian exploration company. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The company holds an interest in Clayton Valley Lithium Project and Gunman Zinc / Silver Project which are located in Nevada. The company operates through a single segment being The Acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cypress Development Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cypress Development (CYDVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cypress Development (OTCQX: CYDVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cypress Development's (CYDVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cypress Development.

Q

What is the target price for Cypress Development (CYDVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cypress Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Cypress Development (CYDVF)?

A

The stock price for Cypress Development (OTCQX: CYDVF) is $1.0898 last updated Today at 5:24:06 PM.

Q

Does Cypress Development (CYDVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cypress Development.

Q

When is Cypress Development (OTCQX:CYDVF) reporting earnings?

A

Cypress Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cypress Development (CYDVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cypress Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Cypress Development (CYDVF) operate in?

A

Cypress Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.