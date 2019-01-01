QQQ
Range
1 - 1.06
Vol / Avg.
60.1K/152.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.79 - 2.02
Mkt Cap
462.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.01
P/E
5.14
EPS
0.04
Shares
441.6M
Outstanding
Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

Calibre Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calibre Mining (CXBMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calibre Mining (OTCQX: CXBMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calibre Mining's (CXBMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calibre Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Calibre Mining (CXBMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calibre Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Calibre Mining (CXBMF)?

A

The stock price for Calibre Mining (OTCQX: CXBMF) is $1.048 last updated Today at 5:18:08 PM.

Q

Does Calibre Mining (CXBMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calibre Mining.

Q

When is Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) reporting earnings?

A

Calibre Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calibre Mining (CXBMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calibre Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Calibre Mining (CXBMF) operate in?

A

Calibre Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.