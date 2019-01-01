QQQ
Range
0.18 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
6.2K/3.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
5.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Plant Based Investment Corp is an investment corporation that offers exposure to the cannabis sector. Its focuses on investments that relate to the broader cannabis plant family, including hemp plants and cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, and CBN, along with other terpenes and flavonoids found in cannabis and other plants.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plant Based Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Plant Based Investment (CWWBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plant Based Investment (OTCPK: CWWBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plant Based Investment's (CWWBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plant Based Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Plant Based Investment (CWWBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plant Based Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Plant Based Investment (CWWBF)?

A

The stock price for Plant Based Investment (OTCPK: CWWBF) is $0.18685 last updated Today at 3:36:58 PM.

Q

Does Plant Based Investment (CWWBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plant Based Investment.

Q

When is Plant Based Investment (OTCPK:CWWBF) reporting earnings?

A

Plant Based Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plant Based Investment (CWWBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plant Based Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Plant Based Investment (CWWBF) operate in?

A

Plant Based Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.