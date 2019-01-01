QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/276K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
11.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
95.2M
Outstanding
Lithoquest Resources Inc is mineral resource company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Kimberly region of the Australian state of Western Australia. Its project includes North Kimberly Diamond Project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lithoquest Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Lithoquest Resources (CWVWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lithoquest Resources (OTCPK: CWVWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lithoquest Resources's (CWVWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lithoquest Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Lithoquest Resources (CWVWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lithoquest Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Lithoquest Resources (CWVWF)?

A

The stock price for Lithoquest Resources (OTCPK: CWVWF) is $0.118 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lithoquest Resources (CWVWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithoquest Resources.

Q

When is Lithoquest Resources (OTCPK:CWVWF) reporting earnings?

A

Lithoquest Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lithoquest Resources (CWVWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lithoquest Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Lithoquest Resources (CWVWF) operate in?

A

Lithoquest Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.