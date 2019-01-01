QQQ
City View Green Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company intends to produce medicinal products and recreational cannabis products for the Adult-Use market. Its facility is located in Brantford Ontario which offers cultivation and extraction space.

City View Green Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy City View Green Holdings (CVGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of City View Green Holdings (OTCQB: CVGRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are City View Green Holdings's (CVGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for City View Green Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for City View Green Holdings (CVGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for City View Green Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for City View Green Holdings (CVGRF)?

A

The stock price for City View Green Holdings (OTCQB: CVGRF) is $0.0374 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:42:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does City View Green Holdings (CVGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for City View Green Holdings.

Q

When is City View Green Holdings (OTCQB:CVGRF) reporting earnings?

A

City View Green Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is City View Green Holdings (CVGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for City View Green Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does City View Green Holdings (CVGRF) operate in?

A

City View Green Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.