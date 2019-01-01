|Date
The latest price target for Caribbean Utilities Co (OTCPK: CUPUF) was reported by TD Securities on November 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting CUPUF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.08% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Caribbean Utilities Co (OTCPK: CUPUF) is $14.9015 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:39:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2015.
Caribbean Utilities Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Caribbean Utilities Co.
Caribbean Utilities Co is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.