Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.7/4.70%
52 Wk
14.07 - 15.99
Mkt Cap
560.6M
Payout Ratio
88.61
Open
-
P/E
18.86
EPS
0.21
Shares
37.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd is a Canada based company, principally engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The company also provides fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology (ICT) services to the ICT industry.

see more
Caribbean Utilities Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caribbean Utilities Co (CUPUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caribbean Utilities Co (OTCPK: CUPUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Caribbean Utilities Co's (CUPUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Caribbean Utilities Co.

Q

What is the target price for Caribbean Utilities Co (CUPUF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Caribbean Utilities Co (OTCPK: CUPUF) was reported by TD Securities on November 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting CUPUF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.08% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Caribbean Utilities Co (CUPUF)?

A

The stock price for Caribbean Utilities Co (OTCPK: CUPUF) is $14.9015 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:39:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Caribbean Utilities Co (CUPUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2015.

Q

When is Caribbean Utilities Co (OTCPK:CUPUF) reporting earnings?

A

Caribbean Utilities Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Caribbean Utilities Co (CUPUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caribbean Utilities Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Caribbean Utilities Co (CUPUF) operate in?

A

Caribbean Utilities Co is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.