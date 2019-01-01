QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
China United Insurance Service Inc through its subsidiaries provides insurance brokerage and agency services across the People's Republic of China. The company offers client-specific life insurance products and property and casualty insurance products. It generates most of its revenues from Taiwan followed by the People's Republic of China. Property and Casualty Insurance Products: Law Broker's main property and casualty insurance products are automobile insurance, casualty insurance, and liability insurance. The property and casualty insurance products Law Broker distributes can be further classified into the categories: automobile insurance, casualty insurance, and liability insurance.

China United Insurance Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China United Insurance (CUII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China United Insurance (OTCQB: CUII) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China United Insurance's (CUII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China United Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for China United Insurance (CUII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China United Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for China United Insurance (CUII)?

A

The stock price for China United Insurance (OTCQB: CUII) is $2.2 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:17:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China United Insurance (CUII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China United Insurance.

Q

When is China United Insurance (OTCQB:CUII) reporting earnings?

A

China United Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China United Insurance (CUII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China United Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does China United Insurance (CUII) operate in?

A

China United Insurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.