China United Insurance Service Inc through its subsidiaries provides insurance brokerage and agency services across the People's Republic of China. The company offers client-specific life insurance products and property and casualty insurance products. It generates most of its revenues from Taiwan followed by the People's Republic of China. Property and Casualty Insurance Products: Law Broker's main property and casualty insurance products are automobile insurance, casualty insurance, and liability insurance. The property and casualty insurance products Law Broker distributes can be further classified into the categories: automobile insurance, casualty insurance, and liability insurance.