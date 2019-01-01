QQQ
Range
0.81 - 0.84
Vol / Avg.
11.8K/15.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 1.85
Mkt Cap
144.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.84
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
178.1M
Outstanding
CubicFarm Systems Corp is an ag-tech company providing automated growing systems for fresh produce and animal feed. It offers turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated controlled-environment growing systems that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. The company enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with safe, sustainable, secure and fresh ingredients that are consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. Further support is provided to customers through the Company's patent-pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods.

Analyst Ratings

CubicFarm Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCPK: CUBXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CubicFarm Systems's (CUBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CubicFarm Systems.

Q

What is the target price for CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CubicFarm Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF)?

A

The stock price for CubicFarm Systems (OTCPK: CUBXF) is $0.81 last updated Today at 4:20:41 PM.

Q

Does CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CubicFarm Systems.

Q

When is CubicFarm Systems (OTCPK:CUBXF) reporting earnings?

A

CubicFarm Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CubicFarm Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF) operate in?

A

CubicFarm Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.