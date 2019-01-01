C3 Metals Inc is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to nearby mining operations at Las Bambas, Constancia and Antapaccay.