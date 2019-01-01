QQQ
C3 Metals Inc is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to nearby mining operations at Las Bambas, Constancia and Antapaccay.

C3 Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C3 Metals (CUAUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C3 Metals (OTCQB: CUAUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are C3 Metals's (CUAUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for C3 Metals.

Q

What is the target price for C3 Metals (CUAUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for C3 Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for C3 Metals (CUAUF)?

A

The stock price for C3 Metals (OTCQB: CUAUF) is $0.071 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:52:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C3 Metals (CUAUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for C3 Metals.

Q

When is C3 Metals (OTCQB:CUAUF) reporting earnings?

A

C3 Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is C3 Metals (CUAUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C3 Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does C3 Metals (CUAUF) operate in?

A

C3 Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.