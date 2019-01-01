QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.59/2.78%
52 Wk
17.75 - 22.69
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
32.12
Open
-
P/E
12.58
Shares
238.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ampol (nee Caltex) is the largest and only Australian-listed petroleum refiner and distributor, with operations in all states and territories. It was a major international brand of Chevron's until that 50% owner sold out in 2015. Caltex transitioned to Ampol branding due to Chevron terminating its licence to use the Caltex brand in Australia. Ampol has operated for more than 100 years. It owns and operates a refinery at Lytton in Brisbane, but closed Sydney's Kurnell refinery to focus on the more profitable distribution/retail segment. It currently has a NZD 2.0 billion bid on the table for New Zealand peer Z Energy.

Ampol Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ampol (CTXAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ampol (OTCPK: CTXAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ampol's (CTXAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ampol.

Q

What is the target price for Ampol (CTXAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ampol

Q

Current Stock Price for Ampol (CTXAF)?

A

The stock price for Ampol (OTCPK: CTXAF) is $21.1 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 16:46:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ampol (CTXAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ampol.

Q

When is Ampol (OTCPK:CTXAF) reporting earnings?

A

Ampol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ampol (CTXAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ampol.

Q

What sector and industry does Ampol (CTXAF) operate in?

A

Ampol is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.