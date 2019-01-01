QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.86 - 9.33
Vol / Avg.
19.7K/103.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.89 - 47.72
Mkt Cap
148.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.33
P/E
-
EPS
-1.04
Shares
16.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 12:42PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:04PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc operates streaming video-on-demand networks. It owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Espanolflix, and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division, and APlus.com. The company's parent company publishes the book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chicken Soup for the Soul Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chicken Soup for the Soul's (CSSE) competitors?

A

Other companies in Chicken Soup for the Soul’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).

Q

What is the target price for Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) was reported by Needham on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CSSE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.11% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE)?

A

The stock price for Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) is $9.03 last updated Today at 4:36:54 PM.

Q

Does Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Q

When is Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) reporting earnings?

A

Chicken Soup for the Soul’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Q

What sector and industry does Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) operate in?

A

Chicken Soup for the Soul is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.