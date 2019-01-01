|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chicken Soup for the Soul’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).
The latest price target for Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) was reported by Needham on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CSSE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.11% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) is $9.03 last updated Today at 4:36:54 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Chicken Soup for the Soul.
Chicken Soup for the Soul’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Chicken Soup for the Soul.
Chicken Soup for the Soul is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.