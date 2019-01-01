QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc is a natural resources company. It focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector of the energy industry. It is focused on the exploration and production of natural gas in the Montney Formation of Northeast British Columbia.

Canadian Spirit Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Spirit Resources (CSPUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCPK: CSPUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Spirit Resources's (CSPUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Spirit Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Spirit Resources (CSPUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Spirit Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Spirit Resources (CSPUF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCPK: CSPUF) is $0.0453 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:52:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Spirit Resources (CSPUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canadian Spirit Resources.

Q

When is Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCPK:CSPUF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Spirit Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Spirit Resources (CSPUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Spirit Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Spirit Resources (CSPUF) operate in?

A

Canadian Spirit Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.