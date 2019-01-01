QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 2:36PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Caduceus Software Systems Corp is engaged in providing medical software to the healthcare industry. The company software helps in patient management, patient appointment scheduling, physician memorandum recording, medical symptom and ailment recording and digital image recording.

Caduceus Software Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caduceus Software Systems (CSOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caduceus Software Systems (OTCPK: CSOC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Caduceus Software Systems's (CSOC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Caduceus Software Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Caduceus Software Systems (CSOC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Caduceus Software Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Caduceus Software Systems (CSOC)?

A

The stock price for Caduceus Software Systems (OTCPK: CSOC) is $0.0358 last updated Today at 3:55:28 PM.

Q

Does Caduceus Software Systems (CSOC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Caduceus Software Systems.

Q

When is Caduceus Software Systems (OTCPK:CSOC) reporting earnings?

A

Caduceus Software Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Caduceus Software Systems (CSOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caduceus Software Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Caduceus Software Systems (CSOC) operate in?

A

Caduceus Software Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.