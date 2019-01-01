QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
144.14 - 170.34
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
126.31
Shares
39.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corp manages retail drugstores in Japan. The company places a strong emphasis on convenience regarding its product selection, which includes medical products, health and beauty aids, personal-care items, discount cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, insect repellent, and miscellaneous everyday consumables. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from common grocery sales. Cosmos also operates a private grocery brand called ON 365.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

COSMOS Pharmaceutical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy COSMOS Pharmaceutical (CSMYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of COSMOS Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: CSMYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are COSMOS Pharmaceutical's (CSMYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for COSMOS Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for COSMOS Pharmaceutical (CSMYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for COSMOS Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for COSMOS Pharmaceutical (CSMYF)?

A

The stock price for COSMOS Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: CSMYF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does COSMOS Pharmaceutical (CSMYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for COSMOS Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is COSMOS Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CSMYF) reporting earnings?

A

COSMOS Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is COSMOS Pharmaceutical (CSMYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for COSMOS Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does COSMOS Pharmaceutical (CSMYF) operate in?

A

COSMOS Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.