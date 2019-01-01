COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corp manages retail drugstores in Japan. The company places a strong emphasis on convenience regarding its product selection, which includes medical products, health and beauty aids, personal-care items, discount cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, insect repellent, and miscellaneous everyday consumables. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from common grocery sales. Cosmos also operates a private grocery brand called ON 365.