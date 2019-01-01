QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Costain Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company which offers solutions and services. It provides engineering and technology solutions and advisory and development, design, management, project delivery, technology integration and asset optimization and support services to highways, nuclear, oil and gas, power, rail, water sectors. The company has two segments Transportation and Natural resources. Transportation segment covers highways, rail and nuclear markets and Natural resources segment comprises of water, power and oil and gas markets.

Analyst Ratings

Costain Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Costain Group (CSGQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Costain Group (OTCPK: CSGQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Costain Group's (CSGQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Costain Group.

Q

What is the target price for Costain Group (CSGQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Costain Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Costain Group (CSGQF)?

A

The stock price for Costain Group (OTCPK: CSGQF) is $0.67 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:58:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Costain Group (CSGQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Costain Group.

Q

When is Costain Group (OTCPK:CSGQF) reporting earnings?

A

Costain Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Costain Group (CSGQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Costain Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Costain Group (CSGQF) operate in?

A

Costain Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.