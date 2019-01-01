QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
China Sun Group High-Tech Co through its operating subsidiaries, mainly engages in the production and sales of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide, both anode materials used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the PRC.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Sun Group High-Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Sun Group High-Tech (CSGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCEM: CSGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Sun Group High-Tech's (CSGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Sun Group High-Tech.

Q

What is the target price for China Sun Group High-Tech (CSGH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Sun Group High-Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for China Sun Group High-Tech (CSGH)?

A

The stock price for China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCEM: CSGH) is $0.0012 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Sun Group High-Tech (CSGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Sun Group High-Tech.

Q

When is China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCEM:CSGH) reporting earnings?

A

China Sun Group High-Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Sun Group High-Tech (CSGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Sun Group High-Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does China Sun Group High-Tech (CSGH) operate in?

A

China Sun Group High-Tech is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.