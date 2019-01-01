QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
1K/60.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
4.69
EPS
0
Shares
105.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CVR Medical Corp is a medical device company. The company commercializing its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS), a patented, diagnostic tool that utilizes subsonic, infrasonic, and low-frequency sound wave analysis technology to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CVR Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CVR Medical (CRRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CVR Medical (OTCPK: CRRVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CVR Medical's (CRRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CVR Medical.

Q

What is the target price for CVR Medical (CRRVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CVR Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for CVR Medical (CRRVF)?

A

The stock price for CVR Medical (OTCPK: CRRVF) is $0.0188 last updated Today at 3:11:46 PM.

Q

Does CVR Medical (CRRVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CVR Medical.

Q

When is CVR Medical (OTCPK:CRRVF) reporting earnings?

A

CVR Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CVR Medical (CRRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CVR Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does CVR Medical (CRRVF) operate in?

A

CVR Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.