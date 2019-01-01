QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
China Resources Power is one of China's leading independent power producers. The company constructs and operates power plants with a total attributable installed generation capacity of 43,365 megawatts at the end of 2020. Approximately 74% of its installed capacity runs on thermal coal, with the remainder on wind, hydro, and natural gas. China Resources Holdings, one of the four PRC state-owned conglomerates based in Hong Kong, controls 63% of shares outstanding.

China Res Power Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Res Power Hldgs (CRPJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Res Power Hldgs (OTCPK: CRPJY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Res Power Hldgs's (CRPJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Res Power Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for China Res Power Hldgs (CRPJY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Res Power Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for China Res Power Hldgs (CRPJY)?

A

The stock price for China Res Power Hldgs (OTCPK: CRPJY) is $38.55 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:36:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Res Power Hldgs (CRPJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is China Res Power Hldgs (OTCPK:CRPJY) reporting earnings?

A

China Res Power Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Res Power Hldgs (CRPJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Res Power Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does China Res Power Hldgs (CRPJY) operate in?

A

China Res Power Hldgs is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.