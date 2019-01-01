|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Res Power Hldgs (OTCPK: CRPJF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China Res Power Hldgs.
There is no analysis for China Res Power Hldgs
The stock price for China Res Power Hldgs (OTCPK: CRPJF) is $2.5801 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for China Res Power Hldgs.
China Res Power Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China Res Power Hldgs.
China Res Power Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.