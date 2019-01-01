China Resources Power is one of China's leading independent power producers. The company constructs and operates power plants with a total attributable installed generation capacity of 43,365 megawatts at the end of 2020. Approximately 74% of its installed capacity runs on thermal coal, with the remainder on wind, hydro, and natural gas. China Resources Holdings, one of the four PRC state-owned conglomerates based in Hong Kong, controls 63% of shares outstanding.