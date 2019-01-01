QQQ
Range
1.04 - 1.05
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/52K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.87 - 1.65
Mkt Cap
214.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
204.4M
Outstanding
Critical Elements Lithium Corp is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. It focuses on an exploration of rare earth metals, particularly lithium and Tantalum. The company's properties include Rose Lithium -Tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, and Dumulon among others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Critical Elements Lithium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCQX: CRECF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Critical Elements Lithium's (CRECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Critical Elements Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Critical Elements Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF)?

A

The stock price for Critical Elements Lithium (OTCQX: CRECF) is $1.05 last updated Today at 2:50:10 PM.

Q

Does Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Critical Elements Lithium.

Q

When is Critical Elements Lithium (OTCQX:CRECF) reporting earnings?

A

Critical Elements Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Critical Elements Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF) operate in?

A

Critical Elements Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.