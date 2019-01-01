QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.28/2.16%
52 Wk
11.48 - 15
Mkt Cap
85.7M
Payout Ratio
100
Open
-
P/E
46.39
EPS
0.09
Shares
6.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Capital Properties Inc is a real estate company. Its business activities include long-term leasing of certain real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, the leasing of a portion of its building under short-term leasing arrangements and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The properties of the company include historic building in and adjacent to the Capital Center District in Providence, Rhode Island, as well as owns several locations on which billboard faces constructed. Its only operating segment being Leasing.

Capital Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital Properties (CPTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital Properties (OTCQX: CPTP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capital Properties's (CPTP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capital Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Capital Properties (CPTP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capital Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital Properties (CPTP)?

A

The stock price for Capital Properties (OTCQX: CPTP) is $12.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:31:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capital Properties (CPTP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Capital Properties (OTCQX:CPTP) reporting earnings?

A

Capital Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capital Properties (CPTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital Properties (CPTP) operate in?

A

Capital Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.