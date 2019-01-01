Capital Properties Inc is a real estate company. Its business activities include long-term leasing of certain real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, the leasing of a portion of its building under short-term leasing arrangements and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The properties of the company include historic building in and adjacent to the Capital Center District in Providence, Rhode Island, as well as owns several locations on which billboard faces constructed. Its only operating segment being Leasing.