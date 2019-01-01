QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
CP All PCL is the sole operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand. Almost half of the stores are located in Bangkok and its vicinities, with the remaining located in provincial areas. The company also operates other related businesses, such as bill payment collection services, manufacturing and sale of convenience food and bakery products, sale and maintenance of retail equipment, payment for products and services, information technology services, logistics services, marketing services, educational institution, and training and business seminar services, including catalog sales and e-commerce businesses. CP All has three reportable segments: convenience stores, cash and carry, and others.

CP All Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CP All (CPPCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CP All (OTCPK: CPPCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CP All's (CPPCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CP All.

Q

What is the target price for CP All (CPPCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CP All

Q

Current Stock Price for CP All (CPPCY)?

A

The stock price for CP All (OTCPK: CPPCY) is $20.92 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:49:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CP All (CPPCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CP All.

Q

When is CP All (OTCPK:CPPCY) reporting earnings?

A

CP All does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CP All (CPPCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CP All.

Q

What sector and industry does CP All (CPPCY) operate in?

A

CP All is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.