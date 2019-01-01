CP All PCL is the sole operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand. Almost half of the stores are located in Bangkok and its vicinities, with the remaining located in provincial areas. The company also operates other related businesses, such as bill payment collection services, manufacturing and sale of convenience food and bakery products, sale and maintenance of retail equipment, payment for products and services, information technology services, logistics services, marketing services, educational institution, and training and business seminar services, including catalog sales and e-commerce businesses. CP All has three reportable segments: convenience stores, cash and carry, and others.