Cardno Ltd is an Australian infrastructure, environmental and social development company. Business operating segments include Asia Pacific Engineering and Environmental; Americas Engineering and Environmental; International Development and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Americas Engineering and Environmental segment. Americas Engineering and Environmental segment deliver expertise to private and public sector clients across environmental, water, transportation, energy and resources, land, buildings and management services sectors. It derives substantial revenue from the USA and has a presence in Australia and New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Africa, Latin America, Asia, and other countries.