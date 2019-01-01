QQQ
Range
1.3 - 1.3
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/12.2K
Div / Yield
0.41/32.42%
52 Wk
0.14 - 2
Mkt Cap
50.8M
Payout Ratio
1.95
Open
1.3
P/E
0.23
EPS
0
Shares
39.1M
Outstanding
Cardno Ltd is an Australian infrastructure, environmental and social development company. Business operating segments include Asia Pacific Engineering and Environmental; Americas Engineering and Environmental; International Development and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Americas Engineering and Environmental segment. Americas Engineering and Environmental segment deliver expertise to private and public sector clients across environmental, water, transportation, energy and resources, land, buildings and management services sectors. It derives substantial revenue from the USA and has a presence in Australia and New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Africa, Latin America, Asia, and other countries.

Cardno Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardno (COLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardno (OTCPK: COLDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cardno's (COLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cardno.

Q

What is the target price for Cardno (COLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cardno

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardno (COLDF)?

A

The stock price for Cardno (OTCPK: COLDF) is $1.3 last updated Today at 2:50:04 PM.

Q

Does Cardno (COLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardno.

Q

When is Cardno (OTCPK:COLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Cardno does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cardno (COLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardno.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardno (COLDF) operate in?

A

Cardno is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.