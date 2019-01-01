Coronado Global Resources Inc is a producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, an essential element in the production of steel. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia, and in Virginia and West Virginia in the US. The company has four reportable segments namely Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It generates maximum revenue from the Curragh segment. Geographically, it has a presence in the USA, India, Japan, Korea, Europe, Australia, Taiwan, China, and Brazil. The company's US Operations comprises of the Pangburn-Shaner-Fallowfield and Russell County development projects and the Amonate asset.