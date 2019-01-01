QQQ
Coronado Global Resources Inc is a producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, an essential element in the production of steel. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia, and in Virginia and West Virginia in the US. The company has four reportable segments namely Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It generates maximum revenue from the Curragh segment. Geographically, it has a presence in the USA, India, Japan, Korea, Europe, Australia, Taiwan, China, and Brazil. The company's US Operations comprises of the Pangburn-Shaner-Fallowfield and Russell County development projects and the Amonate asset.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coronado Global Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coronado Global Resources (CODQL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coronado Global Resources (OTC: CODQL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coronado Global Resources's (CODQL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coronado Global Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Coronado Global Resources (CODQL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coronado Global Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Coronado Global Resources (CODQL)?

A

The stock price for Coronado Global Resources (OTC: CODQL) is $0.0111 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 16:01:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coronado Global Resources (CODQL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coronado Global Resources.

Q

When is Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) reporting earnings?

A

Coronado Global Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coronado Global Resources (CODQL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coronado Global Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Coronado Global Resources (CODQL) operate in?

A

Coronado Global Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.