Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of premium chocolates. The chocolate products are offered under several brands, which include Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Kufferle, and Pangburn's. Its geographical segments are Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Europe.