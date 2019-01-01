QQQ
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of premium chocolates. The chocolate products are offered under several brands, which include Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Kufferle, and Pangburn's. Its geographical segments are Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Europe.

Chocoladefabriken Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chocoladefabriken (COCXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chocoladefabriken (OTCPK: COCXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chocoladefabriken's (COCXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chocoladefabriken.

Q

What is the target price for Chocoladefabriken (COCXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chocoladefabriken

Q

Current Stock Price for Chocoladefabriken (COCXF)?

A

The stock price for Chocoladefabriken (OTCPK: COCXF) is $117700 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 17:10:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chocoladefabriken (COCXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chocoladefabriken.

Q

When is Chocoladefabriken (OTCPK:COCXF) reporting earnings?

A

Chocoladefabriken does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chocoladefabriken (COCXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chocoladefabriken.

Q

What sector and industry does Chocoladefabriken (COCXF) operate in?

A

Chocoladefabriken is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.