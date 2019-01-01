QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
CVF Technologies Corp is a venture capital company that provides funding and resources for start up companies in the environmental technology sectors.

CVF Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CVF Technologies (CNVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CVF Technologies (OTCPK: CNVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CVF Technologies's (CNVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CVF Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for CVF Technologies (CNVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CVF Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for CVF Technologies (CNVT)?

A

The stock price for CVF Technologies (OTCPK: CNVT) is $0.0145 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:16:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CVF Technologies (CNVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CVF Technologies.

Q

When is CVF Technologies (OTCPK:CNVT) reporting earnings?

A

CVF Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CVF Technologies (CNVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CVF Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does CVF Technologies (CNVT) operate in?

A

CVF Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.