Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Centor Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. It is involved in the business of developing and exploring mineral properties in the State of Nevada and the Republic of Ghana West Africa. Its properties include Esmeralda county, Nevada known as Weepah Hills prospect.

Centor Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centor Energy (CNTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centor Energy (OTCEM: CNTO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Centor Energy's (CNTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centor Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Centor Energy (CNTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Centor Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Centor Energy (CNTO)?

A

The stock price for Centor Energy (OTCEM: CNTO) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:48:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Centor Energy (CNTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centor Energy.

Q

When is Centor Energy (OTCEM:CNTO) reporting earnings?

A

Centor Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Centor Energy (CNTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centor Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Centor Energy (CNTO) operate in?

A

Centor Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.