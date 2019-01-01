QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Canandaigua National Corp is a bank holding company. It offers services such as home equity loans, mortgage loans, wealth management, insurance, savings accounts, online banking, mobile wallets, debit cards, credit cards, and other banking services among others.

Canandaigua National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canandaigua National (CNND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canandaigua National (OTCEM: CNND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canandaigua National's (CNND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canandaigua National.

Q

What is the target price for Canandaigua National (CNND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canandaigua National

Q

Current Stock Price for Canandaigua National (CNND)?

A

The stock price for Canandaigua National (OTCEM: CNND) is $235 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 16:18:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canandaigua National (CNND) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.

Q

When is Canandaigua National (OTCEM:CNND) reporting earnings?

A

Canandaigua National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canandaigua National (CNND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canandaigua National.

Q

What sector and industry does Canandaigua National (CNND) operate in?

A

Canandaigua National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.