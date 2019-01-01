QQQ
Range
2.24 - 2.39
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/47.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.72 - 3.5
Mkt Cap
210.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
88.4M
Outstanding
Canada Nickel Co Inc is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. The company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel, NetZero Cobalt, NetZero Iron and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. The firm is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific - mining camp.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canada Nickel Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canada Nickel Co (CNIKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canada Nickel Co (OTCQX: CNIKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canada Nickel Co's (CNIKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canada Nickel Co.

Q

What is the target price for Canada Nickel Co (CNIKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canada Nickel Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Canada Nickel Co (CNIKF)?

A

The stock price for Canada Nickel Co (OTCQX: CNIKF) is $2.38 last updated Today at 3:18:15 PM.

Q

Does Canada Nickel Co (CNIKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canada Nickel Co.

Q

When is Canada Nickel Co (OTCQX:CNIKF) reporting earnings?

A

Canada Nickel Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canada Nickel Co (CNIKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canada Nickel Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Canada Nickel Co (CNIKF) operate in?

A

Canada Nickel Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.