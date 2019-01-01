QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/66.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 10.7
Mkt Cap
339.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
35M
Outstanding
Concord Acquisition Corp II is a newly organized, blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Concord Acquisition Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Concord Acquisition Corp (CNDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CNDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Concord Acquisition Corp's (CNDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Concord Acquisition Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Concord Acquisition Corp (CNDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Concord Acquisition Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Concord Acquisition Corp (CNDA)?

A

The stock price for Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CNDA) is $9.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:17:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Concord Acquisition Corp (CNDA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2017.

Q

When is Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CNDA) reporting earnings?

A

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Concord Acquisition Corp (CNDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Concord Acquisition Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Concord Acquisition Corp (CNDA) operate in?

A

Concord Acquisition Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.