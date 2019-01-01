|Date
You can purchase shares of Commerce Energy Group (OTCEM: CMNR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Commerce Energy Group.
There is no analysis for Commerce Energy Group
The stock price for Commerce Energy Group (OTCEM: CMNR) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:21:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2008.
Commerce Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Commerce Energy Group.
Commerce Energy Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.