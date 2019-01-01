QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Commerce Energy Group Inc provides electricity and natural gas supply to residential and commercial customers across North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Commerce Energy Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commerce Energy Group (CMNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commerce Energy Group (OTCEM: CMNR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Commerce Energy Group's (CMNR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Commerce Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for Commerce Energy Group (CMNR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Commerce Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Commerce Energy Group (CMNR)?

A

The stock price for Commerce Energy Group (OTCEM: CMNR) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:21:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Commerce Energy Group (CMNR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2008.

Q

When is Commerce Energy Group (OTCEM:CMNR) reporting earnings?

A

Commerce Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Commerce Energy Group (CMNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commerce Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Commerce Energy Group (CMNR) operate in?

A

Commerce Energy Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.