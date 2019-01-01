QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/81.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
11.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
102.2M
Outstanding
CMC Metals Ltd is a Canadian based exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America. Its project portfolio includes Silver Hart Property; Blue Heaven; Rancheria; Bridal Veil; Terra Nova; Logjam and others.

CMC Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMC Metals (CMCXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMC Metals (OTCPK: CMCXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CMC Metals's (CMCXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CMC Metals.

Q

What is the target price for CMC Metals (CMCXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CMC Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for CMC Metals (CMCXF)?

A

The stock price for CMC Metals (OTCPK: CMCXF) is $0.111 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:39:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CMC Metals (CMCXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMC Metals.

Q

When is CMC Metals (OTCPK:CMCXF) reporting earnings?

A

CMC Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CMC Metals (CMCXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMC Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does CMC Metals (CMCXF) operate in?

A

CMC Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.