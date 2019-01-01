QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 2.1
Mkt Cap
143.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.06
EPS
0
Shares
94.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Celtic PLC through its subsidiary is engaged in the operation of a professional football club. Business activity of the company includes Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The group operates only in the United Kingdom and the majority of revenue for the company is generated from Merchandising and Football and Stadium Operations.

Celtic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celtic (CLTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celtic (OTCPK: CLTFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Celtic's (CLTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Celtic.

Q

What is the target price for Celtic (CLTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Celtic

Q

Current Stock Price for Celtic (CLTFF)?

A

The stock price for Celtic (OTCPK: CLTFF) is $1.52 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 19:25:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Celtic (CLTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celtic.

Q

When is Celtic (OTCPK:CLTFF) reporting earnings?

A

Celtic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Celtic (CLTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celtic.

Q

What sector and industry does Celtic (CLTFF) operate in?

A

Celtic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.