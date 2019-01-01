|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Callinex Mines (OTCQX: CLLXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Callinex Mines.
There is no analysis for Callinex Mines
The stock price for Callinex Mines (OTCQX: CLLXF) is $2.04 last updated Today at 2:36:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Callinex Mines.
Callinex Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Callinex Mines.
Callinex Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.