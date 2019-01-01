QQQ
Range
2.04 - 2.13
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/9.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.75 - 3.9
Mkt Cap
27.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Callinex Mines Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation of assets. It focuses on carrying out exploration activities in the Flin Flon; Point Leamington; Nash Creek; Superjack and other projects.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Callinex Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Callinex Mines (CLLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Callinex Mines (OTCQX: CLLXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Callinex Mines's (CLLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Callinex Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Callinex Mines (CLLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Callinex Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Callinex Mines (CLLXF)?

A

The stock price for Callinex Mines (OTCQX: CLLXF) is $2.04 last updated Today at 2:36:02 PM.

Q

Does Callinex Mines (CLLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Callinex Mines.

Q

When is Callinex Mines (OTCQX:CLLXF) reporting earnings?

A

Callinex Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Callinex Mines (CLLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Callinex Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Callinex Mines (CLLXF) operate in?

A

Callinex Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.