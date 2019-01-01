QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Calcitech Ltd develops and commercializes synthetic calcium carbonate (SCC) in Europe. It produces SCC from waste lime and air polluting carbon dioxide. SCC is a white pigment that is used in various industrial applications, including paper, polymers, paints, foods, and pharmaceuticals. The Company offers three SCC products namely CalciLSTM, CalciSGTM and CalciRGTM.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Calcitech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calcitech (CLKTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calcitech (OTCEM: CLKTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calcitech's (CLKTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calcitech.

Q

What is the target price for Calcitech (CLKTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calcitech

Q

Current Stock Price for Calcitech (CLKTF)?

A

The stock price for Calcitech (OTCEM: CLKTF) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 18:01:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calcitech (CLKTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calcitech.

Q

When is Calcitech (OTCEM:CLKTF) reporting earnings?

A

Calcitech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calcitech (CLKTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calcitech.

Q

What sector and industry does Calcitech (CLKTF) operate in?

A

Calcitech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.