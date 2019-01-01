QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Cell Source Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing cell therapy treatments focused on immunotherapy. The company's subsidiary commercializes a suite of inventions relating to certain cancer treatments. Its other products include Anti-rejection Veto Cell tolerance therapy for both matched and mismatched allogeneic bone marrow transplantations and Anti-rejection Veto Cell tolerance therapy for both matched and mismatched organ transplantation.

Cell Source Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cell Source (CLCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cell Source (OTCQB: CLCS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cell Source's (CLCS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cell Source.

Q

What is the target price for Cell Source (CLCS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cell Source

Q

Current Stock Price for Cell Source (CLCS)?

A

The stock price for Cell Source (OTCQB: CLCS) is $1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:17:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cell Source (CLCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cell Source.

Q

When is Cell Source (OTCQB:CLCS) reporting earnings?

A

Cell Source does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cell Source (CLCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cell Source.

Q

What sector and industry does Cell Source (CLCS) operate in?

A

Cell Source is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.