QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
6.5
Shares
271.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
COSCO SHIPPING Development Co Ltd is a China based company operating and managing container shipping. Its services include container transportation, vessel chartering, cargo canvassing and booking, customs clearance, depot services, container construction, sales, purchase and vessel management. The operating business segments are Shipping and industry-related leasing segment, which renders vessel chartering, container leasing and finance lease services, Container manufacturing segment, which manufactures and sells containers, Investment and services segment, which focuses on equity or debt investment and insurance brokerage services; and Other businesses segment comprises, principally, cargo and liner agency services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cosco Shipping Developmen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cosco Shipping Developmen (CITAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cosco Shipping Developmen (OTCPK: CITAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cosco Shipping Developmen's (CITAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cosco Shipping Developmen.

Q

What is the target price for Cosco Shipping Developmen (CITAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cosco Shipping Developmen

Q

Current Stock Price for Cosco Shipping Developmen (CITAY)?

A

The stock price for Cosco Shipping Developmen (OTCPK: CITAY) is $5.15 last updated Wed Oct 14 2020 17:35:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cosco Shipping Developmen (CITAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cosco Shipping Developmen.

Q

When is Cosco Shipping Developmen (OTCPK:CITAY) reporting earnings?

A

Cosco Shipping Developmen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cosco Shipping Developmen (CITAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cosco Shipping Developmen.

Q

What sector and industry does Cosco Shipping Developmen (CITAY) operate in?

A

Cosco Shipping Developmen is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.