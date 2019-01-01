COSCO SHIPPING Development Co Ltd is a China based company operating and managing container shipping. Its services include container transportation, vessel chartering, cargo canvassing and booking, customs clearance, depot services, container construction, sales, purchase and vessel management. The operating business segments are Shipping and industry-related leasing segment, which renders vessel chartering, container leasing and finance lease services, Container manufacturing segment, which manufactures and sells containers, Investment and services segment, which focuses on equity or debt investment and insurance brokerage services; and Other businesses segment comprises, principally, cargo and liner agency services.