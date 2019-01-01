QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Beverages
CirTran Corp offers diversified expertise in manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and technology services in a wide variety of consumer products, including tobacco products, medical devices, and beverages.


CirTran Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CirTran (CIRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CirTran (OTCPK: CIRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CirTran's (CIRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CirTran.

Q

What is the target price for CirTran (CIRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CirTran

Q

Current Stock Price for CirTran (CIRX)?

A

The stock price for CirTran (OTCPK: CIRX) is $0.061 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CirTran (CIRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CirTran.

Q

When is CirTran (OTCPK:CIRX) reporting earnings?

A

CirTran does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CirTran (CIRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CirTran.

Q

What sector and industry does CirTran (CIRX) operate in?

A

CirTran is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.