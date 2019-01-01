Headquartered in Beijing and commanding around 20% share, China Life Insurance is the largest life insurance company in China. The firm offers group and individual life insurance through exclusive agents, bancassurance, and other marketing platforms. While the bulk of profits stem from life insurance policies, additional operations include short-term policies such as accident and health insurance. The company is currently undergoing a business transformation toward the sale of long-term protection products and away from short-term and single-premium products.