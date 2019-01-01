QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Unified Global Corp is a vertically optimized cannabis company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Unified Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Unified Global (CHYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unified Global (OTCPK: CHYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unified Global's (CHYL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unified Global.

Q

What is the target price for Unified Global (CHYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unified Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Unified Global (CHYL)?

A

The stock price for Unified Global (OTCPK: CHYL) is $0.121 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:47:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unified Global (CHYL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unified Global.

Q

When is Unified Global (OTCPK:CHYL) reporting earnings?

A

Unified Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unified Global (CHYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unified Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Unified Global (CHYL) operate in?

A

Unified Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.